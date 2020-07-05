× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 16, 1925 - June 29, 2020

Lieselotte “Lottie” Carolina Brown, age 94, Lincoln, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 29, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1925 in Munich, Germany. She attended school until the age of 14, when her apprenticeship began at the Rosenthal factory. She was drafted into the German Army at 16. She served in Austria until the war ended. Lottie met Ben at the US Army hospital in Munich where she began work in the kitchen.

She was married to Willard Benjamin “Ben” Brown on July 13, 1948 in Munich, then came to the United States later that month. Not knowing any English, she studied the language and passed her test to become a Naturalized Citizen on April 5, 1972. She was a kind and loving mother and grandmother to her 4 children and their families. She was a Seventh-Day Adventist and loved the Lord.

Lottie was always a hard worker. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and received many honors over those many years, including employee of the year. She loved to bake apple strudel and other German dishes for her family. She was a faithful, loving Mom and dedicated to her family.

Her life was a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32 – “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”