Librado Payan, 72, of Lincoln, passed away October 31, 2020. He was born May 31, 1948 in Upland, CA to Librado and Isabel (Minjarez) Payan. Librado was a Vietnam Army Veteran and former Carman Inspector at Burlington Northern Santa Fe. Librado was a strong and gentle man who loved his family deeply. He had many friends at work and made many friends wherever he went, and was loved by many. He loved to make people smile and be happy. Librado had a one of a kind boisterous and contagious laughter; which made many smile and be happy. He was loyal, trusting, compassionate, and committed to many.

He loved fishing and taught many the skill. He was a craftsman and a jack of all trades. He loved martial arts and was a 5th degree black belt in Taekwondo. He was a Bruce Lee fan. He loved classic and super hero movies, as well as westerns. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends and loved to hear them compliment how delicious his cooking was. He made the greatest peanut brittle ever. He had a great love for Jesus; telling stories from the Bible, even going as far as the acting out the parts. He will be greatly missed by everyone. May he rest in peace in the arms of Jesus.