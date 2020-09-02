 Skip to main content
Lewis O. Gregory
Lewis O. Gregory

Lewis O. Gregory

December 13, 2010 - August 31, 2020

Lewis O. Gregory, 9, of Waverly, passed away August 31, 2020 in Omaha. Born December 13, 2010 in Lincoln, NE to Justin and Michelle (Cowden) Gregory.

Family members include his parents Justin and Michelle Gregory, Waverly; brother Morgan; sister Katherine; grandparents Randall and Diane Cowden, Omaha; step-grandfather Armando “Papa” Escobedo, McKinney, TX; aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents Carlton Gregory and Pamela Escobedo.

A book signing and viewing of a tribute video of Lewis's life will be held from 10 am – 1 pm Saturday (9/5) at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating. Memorials may be given to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance.“Hugs from Home” or condolences online at Roperandsons.com

