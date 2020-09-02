Lewis O. Gregory

A book signing and viewing of a tribute video of Lewis's life will be held from 10 am – 1 pm Saturday (9/5) at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating. Memorials may be given to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance.“Hugs from Home” or condolences online at Roperandsons.com