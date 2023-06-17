Leta Lois (Klein) Steinkuhler

March 25, 1929 - June 13, 2023

Leta Lois (Klein) Steinkuhler, 94 of Unadilla, was born on March 25, 1929, to William & Mary (Thiesfeld) Klein in Burr, NE and passed away June 13, 2023, in Syracuse, NE. She married Ervin Steinkuhler on July 3, 1953. He passed away in 1981. When anyone asked Leta about her age, she would always laugh and say, “You know you can't kill a weed!” Well, her family wishes that weed was still here with them!

She has left behind her daughter, Mary Pope and son-in-law, James, of Unadilla, NE; Grandchildren Benjamin Pope (Kellie) of Avoca, NE, Trevor Pope (Megan) of Bennett, NE, Leslie Malloy (Colin) of Omaha, NE, and Cody Pope (Sarah) of Lincoln, NE; 9 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 19th at 10:30 a.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church in Burr. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 18th from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com