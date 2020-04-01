Lester R. Wickenkamp

June 28, 1942 - March 29, 2020

Les was born on June 28, 1942 in Crete, Nebraska to Harry and Velda (Henning) Wickenkamp. He grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Northeast High School. In 1966, he applied for a 4-year apprentice electrical program and got his state and city electrical licenses. He worked for various electrical contractors and in 1981 took a job for the Lincoln Public Schools until his retirement in 2004.

Les was a kind, gentle man who loved to talk – he never met a stranger. He loved Nebraska football and volleyball, he loved to golf and was an avid woodworker making many crafts for family and friends.

Les is survived by his wife, Trudy; son Kevin (Cindy) Wickenkamp; daughter Kris (Greg) Bennett and grandsons Logan and Lucas all of Rocklin, CA; many nieces, and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Arlon and sister's Lavon Bachman and Gloriann Rooney.

A Celebration of Les' life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer's Association of the Great Plains, 1500 S 70th St., Suite 201 in Lincoln, NE 68506 or designation of your choice. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.

