February 20, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lester LeRoy Miller, 66, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on February 20, 2020 from his battle with cancer.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents: Alva & Anna Miller. Lester is survived by his siblings & their spouses: Maryann & Jim Shaw, Leo & Dee Miller, Ray Miller, Larry Miller & Beth Kurpgeweit, Jean & Aaron Schoeneman, Bobby Miller; His children & their spouses: Jerry & Stacy Schmeiser, Jason & Tabitha Miller, Christopher, Elizabeth; His grandchildren: Kylie, Brandon, Alexandra, Jessica, Nathan, Megan; His great-grandchildren: Audrinna, Lilly, Landon, Nathaniel, Liam; His ex-wife Patricia Miller. Numerous family & friends.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Trackside Bar, 13901 Guildford St # H, Waverly, NE 68462 from 2pm – 4pm. For anyone that cannot attend, flowers, cards & memorial donations can be sent to Aspen Cremation Service, 4822 Cleveland Ave., Lincoln, NE 68504.

To send flowers to the family of Lester Miller, please visit Tribute Store.