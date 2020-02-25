Lester Leroy Miller
View Comments

Lester Leroy Miller

{{featured_button_text}}
Lester Leroy Miller

February 20, 2020

Lester LeRoy Miller, 66, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on February 20, 2020 from his battle with cancer.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents: Alva & Anna Miller. Lester is survived by his siblings & their spouses: Maryann & Jim Shaw, Leo & Dee Miller, Ray Miller, Larry Miller & Beth Kurpgeweit, Jean & Aaron Schoeneman, Bobby Miller; His children & their spouses: Jerry & Stacy Schmeiser, Jason & Tabitha Miller, Christopher, Elizabeth; His grandchildren: Kylie, Brandon, Alexandra, Jessica, Nathan, Megan; His great-grandchildren: Audrinna, Lilly, Landon, Nathaniel, Liam; His ex-wife Patricia Miller. Numerous family & friends.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Trackside Bar, 13901 Guildford St # H, Waverly, NE 68462 from 2pm – 4pm. For anyone that cannot attend, flowers, cards & memorial donations can be sent to Aspen Cremation Service, 4822 Cleveland Ave., Lincoln, NE 68504.

To send flowers to the family of Lester Miller, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News