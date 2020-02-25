February 20, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Lester LeRoy Miller, 66, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on February 20, 2020 from his battle with cancer.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents: Alva & Anna Miller. Lester is survived by his siblings & their spouses: Maryann & Jim Shaw, Leo & Dee Miller, Ray Miller, Larry Miller & Beth Kurpgeweit, Jean & Aaron Schoeneman, Bobby Miller; His children & their spouses: Jerry & Stacy Schmeiser, Jason & Tabitha Miller, Christopher, Elizabeth; His grandchildren: Kylie, Brandon, Alexandra, Jessica, Nathan, Megan; His great-grandchildren: Audrinna, Lilly, Landon, Nathaniel, Liam; His ex-wife Patricia Miller. Numerous family & friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Trackside Bar, 13901 Guildford St # H, Waverly, NE 68462 from 2pm – 4pm. For anyone that cannot attend, flowers, cards & memorial donations can be sent to Aspen Cremation Service, 4822 Cleveland Ave., Lincoln, NE 68504.