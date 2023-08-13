August 4, 1928—July 27, 2023
Lester Gene Bruns, 94, of Crete, passed away at home in his sleep on July 27, 2023.
He was born on August 4, 1928 in Saline County, to Fred and Mabel (Knosp) Bruns. He grew up on a farm outside of Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School in 1949. Prior to his graduation, he worked one year at Western Electric, then began his life career as a C.B. and Q. Railroad signal maintainer and retired after 42 years of service. He married Evelyn Marie Drevo on June 25, 1949, and to this union were born four children, John, Pamela, Thomas and Debra. Together, Lester and Evelyn dedicated their lives to the care and attention of family.
Survivors include: son, John (Lorrene) of Panama; daughter, Pamela Unger of Crete; grandchildren: Tracey Connell of Crete, Josh Unger of Lincoln, Michael Unger of Derby, KS, April Bruns and Thomas Bruns, Jr. of Crete, Wendy Bruns of Plainview, Travis and Trevor Bruns of Carlsbad, NM, Jason Schnell of Lincoln; 12 great grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, half-brother, Terry Dowling of North Platte and other extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mabel (Dowling); wife, Evelyn; daughter, Debra McConnell; grandson, Ronnie Unger, Jr.; son, Thomas (Shannon) Sr.; and sister, Edna Poore.
Cremation has taken place, no viewing, no services.
Memorials to the family for future designation.
Please visit www.kunclfh.com.