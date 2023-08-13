He was born on August 4, 1928 in Saline County, to Fred and Mabel (Knosp) Bruns. He grew up on a farm outside of Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School in 1949. Prior to his graduation, he worked one year at Western Electric, then began his life career as a C.B. and Q. Railroad signal maintainer and retired after 42 years of service. He married Evelyn Marie Drevo on June 25, 1949, and to this union were born four children, John, Pamela, Thomas and Debra. Together, Lester and Evelyn dedicated their lives to the care and attention of family.