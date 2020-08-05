Leslie “Les” Matulka
August 28, 1955 - August 2, 2020
Mass of Christian Burial, Fri, Aug. 7, 2020, 10:00 am at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso, NE. Visitation, Thurs, Aug. 6, 2020, 5-7 pm with 7:00 pm Rosary all at the church. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Agnew, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designations. www.marcysvoboda.com
