Leslie G Patrick Novacek, 62, of Lincoln, passed away 12/20/19 of cancer. She fought the good fight, always keeping an optimistic outlook on life. She is survived by her husband Michael, sons Nick and Dylan of Lincoln, mother Lucille Patrick, Clyde TX, sisters Mary, Carrie, and Kelly all of Texas. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at roperandsons.com