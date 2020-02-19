Leslie G Patrick Novacek
Leslie G Patrick Novacek

Leslie G Patrick Novacek

August 2, 1957 - December 20, 2019

Leslie G Patrick Novacek, 62, of Lincoln, passed away December 20, 2019 of cancer. She fought the good fight, always keeping an optimistic outlook on life. She is survived by her husband Michael, sons Nick and Dylan of Lincoln, mother Lucille Patrick, Clyde TX, sisters Mary, Carrie, and Kelly all of Texas.

Please join the family and friends to celebrate the life of Leslie on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Denton Community Center, 7115 Lancaster Ave., Denton, NE. Light refreshments will be served. Casual dress.

