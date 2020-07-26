× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 26, 1944 - July 24, 2020

Les R. Corr, 75, of Eagle, passed away July 24, 2020. Born July 26, 1944 in Lincoln, NE to Leonard F. and Marjorie (McConnel) Corr. Les was an elementary school principal for Lincoln Public Schools retiring in 2002 after 35+ years. He was a member of the Eagle United Methodist Church, Phi Kappa Tau and Phi Delta Kappa fraternities, NAESP and ASCD.

Family members include his wife Marcia; sons Brian (Tracy) Corr, Lincoln and Bradley (Lindsey) Corr, Omaha; daughters Christine (Ken) Kiewra, Lincoln and Julie Corr (fiance Steve Bohlmeyer), Elmwood; grandchildren Callum, Rowen and Lochlan Corr, Omaha, Keaton, Anna and Samuel Kiewra, Lincoln, Tyler (Brittney) Standage, Lincoln, Jake (Emily) Standage, Eagle; Samantha (Jesse) Beeck, Lincoln; great-grandchildren Macy and Madilyn Standage and Lily and James Beeck; sister Marlene Trunkenbolz, Mesa, AZ; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Private family service.Memorials may be given to Eagle United Methodist Church, Lincoln Public Schools Foundation, or Dimensions Education Program.No visitation“Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

