LeRoy “Roy” Otte

July 21, 2020

LeRoy “Roy” Otte, 85, passed away July 21, 2020 at the Woodlands at Hillcrest Memory Care in Lincoln.Roy retired after 25 years as Vice President of investments for National Bank of Commerce. He was an avid runner and golfer. During retirement, he and his wife, Dee, enjoyed living in Maine, South Carolina and Florida before finally coming back to Lincoln to be close to family.

He is survived by his children, Teresa (Vern) Nichelson, Janelle “Jill” (Frank) McEntarffer and John Otte, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Travis (Felicia) Nichelson, of Alvo; Nicole Nichelson, Ft. Collins, CO; James Heitbrink, Bellevue; Luke Heitbrink, Lincoln, John Michael Otte, Lincoln; and great-grandson, Cody Nichelson, Alvo. Roy is preceded in death by his parents and wife Delores (Dee) Otte.

The family would like to give special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and Woodlands at Hillcrest for their wonderful care.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Private family memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE, respectfully following social distancing and use of facial coverings. Due to COVID-19 restrictions as well as social distancing guidelines, the family would like to invite you to join them virtually with live streaming as an optional way to attend the service. Condolences and live streaming at Roperandsons.com.

