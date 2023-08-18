August 15, 2023

Leroy R. Cernohlavek, 80, of Omaha, NE, formerly of rural Prague, NE, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE.

Survived by his sisters, Arlene (Larry Bouza) Shreve of Omaha, NE and Bernice (Richard) Sieber of Geneva, NE; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Antoinette (Vanek) Cernohlavek; brother, Richard Cernohlavek.

Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, August 21, 2023 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 2880 County Road O, Prague, NE.

Visitation, Monday 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Prague, NE.

Memorials to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church or to a charity of donor’s choice.

