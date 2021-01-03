LeRoy M. Scott born December 13th, 1940 - December 28th 2020. Parents Earl T Scott and Cecelia B (Brown) Scott. LeRoy retired from the Lincoln water department after 30+ years of service. Passed away in San Diego California.

He is survived by his wife Betty Scott, brother Larry Scott (CA), sisters Rosalie Padget (SC) and Darlene Gay (NC). Daughter Tammy Lind and Sons Rick and Todd Scott of Lincoln Ne. Grandchildren Jamie, Jesse, Josh and Tasha Lind as well as Rose and Robin Scott of Lincoln Ne. And many great grandchildren. You will be Greatly missed!