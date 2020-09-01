× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 25, 1936 - August 29, 2020

LeRoy H. Collins, 84, formerly of Greenwood, NE passed away August 29, 2020 in Lincoln. Born on June 25, 1936 to Edward and Cora (Arnold) Collins. In his younger years he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Family members include son Stanley (Anna) of Lincoln; daughter Lyndi (Jeff) Thoms of Syracuse, NE; grandchildren Casey (Kodey) Collins, Aaron (Kristin) Collins, Alexandria Collins, Brandon (Mikaela) Collins, Trevor (Kaitlyn) Wittrock and Kaelee (Jacob) Wittrock; great grandchildren Cameron, Evan, Sloan, Wren, Wyatt, Lydia, Sophie, Hadley, and Emersyn. Preceded in death by parents, 4 brothers and 1 sister.

Funeral Service to be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln. Visitation to be held 1 hr. prior to services. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com