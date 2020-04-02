July 12, 1930 - April 1, 2020

LeRoy F. Busboom, 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born in Lincoln to Albert and Gesina (Nobbmann) Busboom on July 12, 1930.

He is survived by his children, Karen Cook, Ken (Marilyn) Busboom, JoAnn (Jon) Eicher, step- daughters, Shelly Francis, Connie (Cory) Watson, and Tracy (Chester) Starkweather; grandchildren: Nicole, Nathan & Laura Cook, Deanna (Keith) Eloi, Sophie (Tim) Ulibarri, Trenton Busboom, Kendra (Josh) Ketter, Brooke (Paul) Goedert; Step-grandchildren: Jeremy (Tyla) Watson, Misty (Will) Burke, Dalton Starkweather; great-grandchildren: Jaiven, Mason & Zara Eloi, Katalina & Jaxton Ketter, Ally & Charlotte Goedert, Benaiah Ulibarri; brother-in-law & sisters-in-law, Larry (Judy) Kelp, LaVonne (Dave) Weston, Beverly (Robert) Mahan; 7 step-great-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

Memorial suggested to the family for future designation. Private family services were held. Please visit www.lincolnfh.com

