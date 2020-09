Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Leroy Allen Monroe, 61, Lincoln, passed away September 23, 2020. Born January 18, 1959 in Lincoln, NE to Leonard and Lorene (Mares) Monroe. Plant manager for NEBCO, Inc. for 30 years. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com