May 2, 1955 - September 18, 2019
LeRoy A. Kilburn, Jr. age 64 years, of Lincoln, born May 2, 1955, passed away Sept. 18, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept, 24, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Graveside service and interment: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 26, Omaha National Cemetery with the U.S. Army and Millard American Legion Post #374 performing military honors. Memorials: American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Kilburn, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.