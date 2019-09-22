{{featured_button_text}}

May 2, 1955 - September 18, 2019

LeRoy A. Kilburn, Jr. age 64 years, of Lincoln, born May 2, 1955, passed away Sept. 18, 2019.

Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept, 24, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Graveside service and interment: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 26, Omaha National Cemetery with the U.S. Army and Millard American Legion Post #374 performing military honors. Memorials: American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com

