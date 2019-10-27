October 18, 2019
Local artist Leora Platte, 69, died peacefully at home on Friday October 18, 2019 under the care of her husband, Matthew D. McCain Platte.
She is also survived by father Rev. Charles H. Gates; sisters Nancy (Rod) Osborn-Phillips and Bette Strom; children Lovena (Ryan) Glantz, Harley (Kate Rempfer) McCain, Rose (Aaron) Snocker, and Lily (Damon) Hershey. Leora was adored by grandchildren Weston, Adalyn, Daisy, Eldon, Margaret, Calvin, Ada, and Joseph. She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma A. Gates, and parents-in-law Dale and Lucille McCain.
For details on the upcoming memorial and art show visit leoraplatte.com. Please address correspondence to 2816 Q Street Lincoln, NE 68503