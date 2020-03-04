Leonard Sorys

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah L. “Debbie” Sorys. Survived by children: Lynn (Russ) Colgrave, Michael, Dave, Tom (Sue Lorentzen) Sorys; grandchildren: Jamie Whitehill, Kyle, J.D., Billy (Tessa) Sorys; great-grandchildren: Jacen and Nickki Whitehill, Leonardo Sorys.

Visitation: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5:30-7:30pm, followed by Vigil: 7:30pm, all at West Center Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, March 6, 2020, 10:30am, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment: with Military rites, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to ALS Foundation.