April 1, 2020

Leonard S. Torson, 92, of Friend, died suddenly Wednesday in Friend. WWII Veteran, retired grain elevator manager, Cedar Rapids, Edison and Friend. Former Warren Memorial Hospital Administrator and board member in Friend.

Survivors include his wife, Betty, Friend, sons and daughters-in-law, Fr. Daniel Torson, Chicago, IL, Doug and Maggie Torson, Lincoln, Diane Torson, York, Duane and Tonya Torson, Grand Island, grandchildren, Darby, Taryn and Grant Torson, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie and Charles Werp, Omaha.

Public visitation Friday from 10:00 am to 8:00 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend. Because of the pandemic and the public gathering limitation, only family will be participating in the rosary and the mass on Saturday. Burial, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Friend. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. lauberfh.com.

