Leonard S. Torson

Survivors include his wife, Betty, Friend, sons and daughters-in-law, Fr. Daniel Torson, Chicago, IL, Doug and Maggie Torson, Lincoln, Diane Torson, York, Duane and Tonya Torson, Grand Island, grandchildren, Darby, Taryn and Grant Torson, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie and Charles Werp, Omaha.

Public visitation Friday from 10:00 am to 8:00 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend. Because of the pandemic and the public gathering limitation, only family will be participating in the rosary and the mass on Saturday. Burial, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Friend. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. lauberfh.com.