November 27, 1932 - January 4, 2020
Leonard M Deschene, 87, of Windsor, Colo., passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colo. He was known for his devotion to his faith, family and country. Lenny was born November 27, 1932 in Argyle, Minn. He graduated from Argyle High School in 1950. He attended the Agricultural college at North Dakota State University. He served in the Army during the Korean war. He met and married his wife while serving in the Army, and they were married in Laramie, Wyo. on April, 7, 1956. While living and raising his family in Lincoln, Neb., he worked as a Railroad Conductor for the Burlington Northern Railroad from 1960 to 1996. He moved to Colorado in 2014 to be closer to his children.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Georgianna Deschene; his wife Margaruite (Marcy); their son Gerry; and grandson Blake West. He is survived by his sons, Jim (Denise) of Loveland Colo., Mark (Dena) of Windsor, Cary (Janet Toler) of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Del of Fort Collins; daughters; Lynn (Phil) West of Houston, Texas, Kay (Kurt) Broer of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren Danielle (Ben) Leeper, Jacob (Kristin) Deschene, Andrew West, Christian Deschene, Mikayla West (Ryan Hoffmann), Alexa West, Madison Broer, Ethan Broer, Michael Deschene, Evan Broer, and Brianna (Kyler) Collins; great-grandchildren Jamisen Leeper, Logan Leeper, and Wyatt Leeper.
A Rosary and Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1250 7th St., Windsor. Reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Northern Colorado, 460 Linden Center Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524.Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com.