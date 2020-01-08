Leonard M Deschene, 87, of Windsor, Colo., passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colo. He was known for his devotion to his faith, family and country. Lenny was born November 27, 1932 in Argyle, Minn. He graduated from Argyle High School in 1950. He attended the Agricultural college at North Dakota State University. He served in the Army during the Korean war. He met and married his wife while serving in the Army, and they were married in Laramie, Wyo. on April, 7, 1956. While living and raising his family in Lincoln, Neb., he worked as a Railroad Conductor for the Burlington Northern Railroad from 1960 to 1996. He moved to Colorado in 2014 to be closer to his children.