February 26, 1930 - July 15, 2020

Leonard "Len" W. Schneider Lt. USN Retired, age 90, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Leonard was born February 26, 1930 to Adam and Marie (Schnell) Schneider. Leonard enlisted in the US Navy in 1948, was commissioned in 1960, and retired in 1969. Len married Beverly Jean Staley on May 12, 1951. To this union 3 children were born Vickie Jean, Terry Wayne, and Randy Kevin. After Beverly's passing in 1981, Len was reunited in marriage to Janice Kay Monroe. He inherited two step-daughters, Pamela K. Wakeman and RaeLeen Formanek and 10 step great-grandchildren.

He is survived by wife, Janice; children, Vickie Jones, Terry (Dee) Schneider all of Lincoln, NE, and Randy Schneider of Manitowc, WI; step-daughter, Pamela Wakeman of Lincoln, NE; brother, Harry (Mary Ann) Schneider and Edward "Augie" Schneider all of Lincoln, NE; sisters, Edna (Everett) Thalhammer of Pueblo, CO and Dorothy Jensen of Tucson, AZ; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Len is preceded in death by first wife, Beverly Jean; brothers, Alvin (Evelyn) Schneider and Richard (Jean) Schneider; sister-in-law, Dorene Schneider; brother-in-law, Edward Jensen and step-daughter, RaeLeen Formanek.

Graveside Services will be held 2pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln. Meet at Gate 2. Memorials are suggested to Second Baptist Church 525 N 58th St, Lincoln, NE 68505 or Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com

