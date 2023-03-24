Leonard J. Polacek, Sr., 91, of Elkhorn, NE, formerly of Weston and Wahoo, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Omaha, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial, Monday (3/27/2023) 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St., Weston, NE. Visitation, Sunday (3/26/2023) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary all at the Church. Interment with military honors at St. John Cemetery, Weston, NE. Memorials to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church or School. To leave condolences visit www.marcysvoboda.com