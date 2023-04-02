Leonard George Cantrell of Turlock, California, passed away November 15, 2022. He was born September 23, 1943 to Leonard and Caroline (Walbrecht) Cantrell of Fairmont, Nebraska. George married the love of his life Mary Jane (Tatro), April 11, 1965 in Geneva, Nebraska. Mary Jane passed away November 18, 2018. They were married 53 years.

George is survived by his sisters Carol Jean Goosman and Eileen (Ron) Perkins of Lincoln, NE; brothers Jim (Wanda) Cantrell of Kearney, NE and Steve (Marcia) Cantrell of Norfolk, NE; sister-in-law Alice (Gordon) Tatro-Sukstorf of Geneva, NE; aunts Shirley (Bruha) Bohling, Delila Snodgrass, and Doris (Wendell) Smith; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Vern & Josie Silva. George was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane; parents; brothers-in-law Chuck Goosman, Ronald Tatro, and Robert Tatro.

A Memorial Service for George will be held on April 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva. Kim Dunker will preside over the Service. A Graveside Committal of Ashes with Military Honors will be held in the Geneva Public Cemetery following the Memorial Service. Military Honors will be provided by the Nebraska Military Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the Fairmont Veteran's Memorial Park. Farmer & Son Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com