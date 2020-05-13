× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leonard Dean Cassell

August 4, 1933 - May 8, 2020

Dean Cassell, 86, of Lincoln, NE passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Dean was born on August 4, 1933 in Clay Center, NE, the son of Leonard Earl Cassell and Pearl Helen (Swanson) Cassell. He married Sondra “Soni” Purdy on August 25, 1956. Dean was an Army Veteran and enjoyed his engineering job at Davis Design. He was extremely proud of the work he did at both Brian Hospital and Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Dean was truly a selfless person, a great listener, and loved everyone he met. He had a keen sense of humor and an unforgettable laugh. He was a loving husband, engaging father, proud grandfather, joyous great-grandfather and a wonderful friend to many.

Preceding his death are his parents and one sister, Donna Slama. Surviving is one daughter Pam (husband Mac) Rodgers; one son, Jeff (wife Marieanne) Cassell, three granddaughters, Courtney Rodgers, Megan Carder and Baileigh Rodgers, two grandsons, CJ Cassell and Cameron Cassell, and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at later date. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Leonard Cassell , please visit Tribute Store.