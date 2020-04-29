× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 11, 1929 - April 27, 2020

Leonard D. Smid, 91 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away April 27, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Leonard was born January 11, 1929 to William and Mary (Dolezal) Smid.

Survived by sons, Dale (Sherrie) Smid and David Smid; twin granddaughters, Samantha and Ashley Smid; and brother, Milton (Marlene) Smid all Lincoln; sisters, Marcy Sklenar, York, NE and Doris Moellenberndt, Aurora, NE; sister-in-law, Aletta Kumpf, Lincoln; and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Mildred Urbanek.

Private Funeral, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Controlled public visitation will be on Thursday from noon to 7 PM also at Moser's. Burial at the Bohemian National Cemetery at Bruno. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Fremont. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

