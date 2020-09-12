Leonard Anton (Bud) Kohl, 98, went to Heaven September 8, 2020. He was born May 23, 1922, in Crete, to Anton and Ida (Bouska) Kohl. He was a loving father of three children, proud grandfather of six, and great-grandfather of eight, and great-great grandfather of two. Bud was a 1940 graduate of Crete Public Schools and attended Doane College for one year. He was a World War II Navy veteran, joining the military after the Pearl Harbor attack. He was a PV2 bomber pilot searching for enemy submarines. He married Mary Ann (Nedela) while serving in the military; they were wed for 73 years.