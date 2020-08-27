Leona K. Post, 85 of Syracuse, passed away on August 25, 2020 at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. She was born on July 30, 1935 to Jacob & Engel Mueller on the farm near Elmwood, NE. The family later moved near the Syracuse area. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at North Branch Church near Avoca. She attended country school and graduated from Syracuse High School in 1953. She taught country school for 2 years. Leona married Roland Post in 1955. They moved to Roland's family farm and had 5 sons with the youngest dying at 4 months. She was a member of Luther Memorial Church, taught Sunday School, served on church council, member of Southwest Sally's Extension Club and FCE Northeast Juniors. Roland and Leona retired from the farm and moved into Syracuse. She worked for 17 years at the Community Memorial Hospital and was a volunteer at the thrift store.