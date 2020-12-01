 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leona F. Lewis
View Comments

Leona F. Lewis

{{featured_button_text}}
Leona F. Lewis

May 20, 1927 - November 28, 2020

Leona F. Lewis, 93 of Unadilla, passed away Nov. 28, 2020. She was born May 20, 1927 to Roy and Sophie (Bruns) Lemka. Leona married Glenn Lewis on Feb. 14, 1947.

She is survived by her children: Thomas (Jo) Lewis, Jerry (Carol) Lewis, Sally (Lloyd) Peterson, Jack Lewis, Nancy (Arlan) Liesemeyer; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; siblings: Leota Krivokopich, Violet (Jim) Poole, Leonard Lemka, Jane Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and son-in-law: Trixy and Russell Ziemann; siblings: Marjorie Lemka, Edwin Lemka; in-laws: Theodore Poole, Lawrence Zoz, Spiro Krivokopich, Mary Lemka, Don Lewis; granddaughter-in-law: Michele Ziemann.

Private family services will be held at the Unadilla United Methodist Church with burial in the Unadilla Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News