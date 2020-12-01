Leona F. Lewis, 93 of Unadilla, passed away Nov. 28, 2020. She was born May 20, 1927 to Roy and Sophie (Bruns) Lemka. Leona married Glenn Lewis on Feb. 14, 1947.

She is survived by her children: Thomas (Jo) Lewis, Jerry (Carol) Lewis, Sally (Lloyd) Peterson, Jack Lewis, Nancy (Arlan) Liesemeyer; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; siblings: Leota Krivokopich, Violet (Jim) Poole, Leonard Lemka, Jane Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and son-in-law: Trixy and Russell Ziemann; siblings: Marjorie Lemka, Edwin Lemka; in-laws: Theodore Poole, Lawrence Zoz, Spiro Krivokopich, Mary Lemka, Don Lewis; granddaughter-in-law: Michele Ziemann.

Private family services will be held at the Unadilla United Methodist Church with burial in the Unadilla Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com