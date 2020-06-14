× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 4, 2020

Leona Ann Kirby, 97 passed away June 4, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC. Daughter of the late William Bartels and Anna Knickman Bartels and widow of Phillip Kirby. Member First United Methodist, Hendersonville, NC. Former member St Mark's United Methodist, Lincoln.

Survived by daughters, Cheryl Helwig and husband, Bruce of Hendersonville, NC and Diane Mowitz and husband, James of Asheville, NC. Grandchildren Patrick Helwig and Christa Helwig.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 204 6th Ave West, Hendersonville, NC 28739.

To send flowers to the family of Leona Kirby , please visit Tribute Store.