June 4, 2020

Leona Ann Kirby, 97 passed away June 4, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC. Daughter of the late William Bartels and Anna Knickman Bartels and widow of Phillip Kirby. Member First United Methodist, Hendersonville, NC. Former member St Mark's United Methodist, Lincoln.

Survived by daughters, Cheryl Helwig and husband, Bruce of Hendersonville, NC and Diane Mowitz and husband, James of Asheville, NC. Grandchildren Patrick Helwig and Christa Helwig.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 204 6th Ave West, Hendersonville, NC 28739.

