Leon LeRoy Raney, Jr.

August 18, 1968 - December 14, 2020

Leon L. Raney, Jr., age 52, of Lincoln, passed away December 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born August 18, 1968 in Lincoln, NE to Leon & Katherine Raney.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Leon L. Raney, Sr. and Grandma, Ruth Raney. He is survived by his Wife, Tara; Children, Derek (Blair), Latisha (Jesus), Jade, Somer, Bailee and Taitum; Grandchildren, Emiliana, Santiego, Santana, Leon, Julia and Silas; Mother, Katherine (William) Markham; Siblings, Jodi, Billie, William, Shaun, Jason, Shannan and Jennifer; Many other Relatives & Friends.

Celebration of Life: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lamb's Automotive Repair with Care. (3320 N 20th Street Lincoln, NE 68521) Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com