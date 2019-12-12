Leon Dale Freese, 91, of Plymouth entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on August 20, 1928 at Plymouth, to John and Adela (Meyer) Freese. Leon was baptized on September 16, 1928, and confirmed on May 31, 1942, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth. He attended District 76 and St. Paul's Parochial School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1946. After graduation Leon worked for Farmers Co-Op of Plymouth for several years and helped on the family farm. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 – 1954 where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. After his discharge he returned to Plymouth where he farmed and drove a truck. He joined the American Legion Post #243 and served in various capacities. Leon married Alida Brandt on May 25, 1958. They were married for 57 wonderful years and raised their family of four children while he farmed and worked as an insurance agent for Farmer's Mutual of DeWitt. He was a life-long member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth where he sang in the choir and held various positions at both the church and school. He also served on the Jefferson County Fair Board. Leon's hobbies included flying, traveling with his wife, working and being around horses, riding his Indian motorcycle, working on farm engines, and thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.