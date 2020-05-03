Leola G. Parry
February 3, 1929 - April 28, 2020

Leola G. Parry, 91, of Lincoln, passed away (4/28/20). Born (2/3/29) to Archie and Leola (Kilpatrick) Kelsey. She enjoyed painting and sewing; she professionally sewed for many years. Leola enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.

Family members include her son Virgil (Kim) Parry of Malcolm, NE; daughters Nancy (Dean) Summerer of Neligh, NE and JoAnn (Mike) Meyer of Lincoln, NE; son Nate (Shar) Parry of St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren Amy Mazza, Jessie and Ike Parry, Kasey Summerer, Maggie Sample, Joshua and Jacob Meyer, Michelle Hinze, Adam and Dylan Parry; great-grandchildren Austin, Damon, Logan, Kahle, Leola, Athena, Grace, David, Rylee, Owen, Everly, Eve, Josiah, Jude, Audrey and Odin; great-great grandchildren Chesney and Bentley. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Warren and 5 siblings.

Due to the current social restrictions, private family services to be held. During this difficult time of family services, you may show your support by joining our “Hugs From Home” program where your message to the Parry family will be attached to a balloon for services to remind the family of your love and support. Memorial may be given to the People's City Mission. Condolences online at roperandsons.com

