Leo Behne Jr.

May 10, 1945 - August 20, 2023

Leo Behne Jr.,78, of Lincoln, was born on May 10, 1945, in Brainard, NE to Leo and Alice (Helman) Behne. US Navy veteran.

He is survived by his beloved wife Carol Behne, his son Derek (Melissa) Behne, daughter Lisa (Daniel) Reichert, grandchildren; Alec (Holly) Miller, Maren Behne, Jackson and Lucas Reichert; siblings, Joyce (David) Birkel, Eileen (Loren) Kuzelka, Larry (LaVonne) Behne, Allen Behne, Nancy (Gordon) Winters, Michael (Paula) Behne, Mark Behne.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 26, 2023, Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE.

