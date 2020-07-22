× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 19, 1928 - July 19, 2020

Leo B. Holthaus, 92 of Lincoln, passed away July 19, 2020. Leo was born on April 19, 1928, in Baileyville, Kansas to Francis and Rose (Olberding) Holthaus. Leo was a farmer until 1955 and then spent 35 years in the crop insurance business until retiring in 1990 as Director of FCIC for NE and SD. He married Reva Engelken in 1948 and had nine children. Leo and Reva later divorced and then he married his second wife, Anita, in 1971 and had three more children. Leo kept busy with many hobbies and skills including hunting, fishing, woodworking and stamp collecting.

Leo is survived by his wife Anita and his children: Allan (Vickie) Holthaus; Ron (Virginia) Holthaus; Fred (Susan) Holthaus; Debbie Rilinger; Les (Janet) Holthaus; Lee Ann (Jim) Kidney; Howard (Doris) Holthaus; Steve Holthaus; Janet (Sam) Samson; Troy (Teresa) Holthaus; Lisa Sanchez; Lindsay (Chadd) Ohlman; 29 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; brother George Holthaus and sister Vivina Strathman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Sister Sharon Holthaus, O.S.B., and Rita Strathman, brother Edwin Holthaus, son-in-law Larry Rilinger, and grandson John Paul Holthaus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 24, at 12:00 pm at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln with Father Justin Wylie celebrating the Mass. The Mass will be live streamed, please check www.bmlfh.com. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Rosary will be at 11:30 am Friday at church. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23rd, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Visitation will resume on Friday at 9:30 am at church. Donations can be made to Knights of Columbus - Council #9563, The Lincoln City Mission, or Birthright of Lincoln. www.bmlfh.com

