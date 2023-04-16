Leo A. Sawatzki

September 28, 1949 - April 10, 2023

Leo A Sawatzki, age 73, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Leo was born September 28, 1949 to Leo and Lorraine Sawatzki.

Leo is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Linda Gardner Sawatzki; 4 children, Jason Sawatzki, Andrew (Darcy) Sawatzki, Matt (Joy) Sawatzki, Sara (Chris) Scott; grandchildren, Delia, Emmie, Addie and Lacey; 2 brothers, Larry and Leonard; 2 sisters Lou Ann and Laura.

Private services will be held at a later date.

