Lenore Jeanette (Gravatt) Sandfort, 95, Auburn, died 10/15/20. Private family memorial: Wednesday (10/21) 2 p.m., Grant Evergreen Cemetery, Talmage. In lieu of flowers, memorials: Brock United Methodist Church, Nemaha Valley Museum, or Lenore would prefer everyone do a random act of kindness for a friend or stranger in her memory. Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. Condolences: hemmingsenfuneralhome.com.