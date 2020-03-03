February 20, 1928 - February 29, 2020

Lenore B. Rotert, 92, Lincoln, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born February 20, 1928 in Sutherland, NE to Everett and Pamela (Hughes) Roberts. She was a retired office manager for the Cedars Home Foundation. She was a member of the Women of the Moose.

Family includes: Son, John Rotert; daughter, Pamela Rotert; daughter-in-law, Sharon Bulin, all of Lincoln, NE; 3 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John (Bill), son, Jerry, granddaughter, Micki Dufoe, brothers, Roland and Bob Roberts.

Funeral service will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Roper & Sons Funeral Home, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln, NE. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 2:00pm – 8:00pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to HoriSun Hospice. Condolences online at RoperAndSons.com

