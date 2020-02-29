August 29, 1948 - February 26, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Lenore A. Meyer, age 71 years, of Lincoln, born Aug. 29, 1948, passed away Feb. 26, 2020.
Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. with the family receiving friend from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, Lincoln, with Pastor Eric Bostrom officiating. Graveside service and interment: 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Emerald Cemetery in Emerald.
Memorials to Sheridan Lutheran Church or Malcolm Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family of Lenore Meyer, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
1:00PM-8:30PM
1:00PM-8:30PM
Guaranteed delivery before Lenore's Visitation begins.
Mar 1
Family Receiving Friends
Sunday, March 1, 2020
5:30PM-7:30PM
5:30PM-7:30PM
Guaranteed delivery before Lenore's Family Receiving Friends begins.
Mar 2
Funeral Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Sheridan Lutheran Church
6955 Old Cheney Road
Lincoln, NE 68516
6955 Old Cheney Road
Lincoln, NE 68516
Guaranteed delivery before Lenore's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 2
Graveside Services and Interment
Monday, March 2, 2020
1:30PM
1:30PM
Emerald Cemetery
9700 W. A Street
Lincoln, NE 68532
9700 W. A Street
Lincoln, NE 68532
Guaranteed delivery before Lenore's Graveside Services and Interment begins.