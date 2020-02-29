Lenore A. Meyer

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. with the family receiving friend from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, Lincoln, with Pastor Eric Bostrom officiating. Graveside service and interment: 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Emerald Cemetery in Emerald.