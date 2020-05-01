Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Lenora E. Retzlaff, 76 of Lincoln, was born Jan. 22, 1944. She entered into our Lords embrace on April 29, 2020 surrounded by her 4 loving children; Theresa, Becky, Charles & Laurie Retzlaff and loving grandchildren Tyler & Kanin Retzlaff. Her strength, wisdom, love and zest of life will be greatly missed.