January 22, 1944 - April 29, 2020
Lenora E. Retzlaff, 76 of Lincoln, was born Jan. 22, 1944. She entered into our Lords embrace on April 29, 2020 surrounded by her 4 loving children; Theresa, Becky, Charles & Laurie Retzlaff and loving grandchildren Tyler & Kanin Retzlaff. Her strength, wisdom, love and zest of life will be greatly missed.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family's choice. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE
