Lena R. Hockabout

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Norfolk with Rev. Paul Hirsch and Rev. Jason Schulz officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live on St. Paul's Lutheran Church's web page at www. stpls.com. Burial will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7:00 p.m., Thursday, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation will also begin one hour prior to service time on Friday. The family requests that memorials be made to St. Paul's Lutheran School, 1010 Georgia Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701 or the Faith Regional Foundation Hope Fund, 2700 W Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in Charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com