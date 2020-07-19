× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 22, 1926 - July 8, 2020

Lemoine E. “Andy” Anderson, age 94, of McCook, NE passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Community Hospital in McCook. Andy was born June 22, 1926 in Sutton, NE, the youngest of five children born to Wendell and Cornelia (Leitner) Anderson. He graduated from Sutton High School in 1943 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46. Andy furthered his education at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, graduating with a degree in Business Administration in 1950.

In November of 1949, Andy married Geraldine Frances (Hermann) at St. Paul's Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE.Andy and Geri raised four children, living in Lincoln, Fremont, and Columbus. In 1958, they purchased the Ford, Mercury and Lincoln car dealership in McCook, which they managed for 42 years. Andy was also proud of the farming and ranching operation he ran with his son, Mike, north of Culbertson, NE.

Andy and Geri were both community minded and enjoyed their involvement in many different organizations. Andy was a Shriner, a Mason, a member of the McCook Rotary Club, board member of McCook National Bank, Past President of Nebraska New Car Dealers Association and along with Geri, a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. The Anderson Center for Radiation Oncology at McCook's Community Hospital is named in honor of the Anderson Family.