 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leland D. Hiatt
View Comments

Leland D. Hiatt

{{featured_button_text}}

Leland D. Hiatt

January 21, 1923 - December 19, 2020

Funeral services will be held at a future date. Marcy Svoboda Mortuary, Ashland, Nebraska.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News