Leland D. Hiatt
January 21, 1923 - December 19, 2020
Funeral services will be held at a future date. Marcy Svoboda Mortuary, Ashland, Nebraska.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Leland D. Hiatt
January 21, 1923 - December 19, 2020
Funeral services will be held at a future date. Marcy Svoboda Mortuary, Ashland, Nebraska.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.