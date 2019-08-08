August 29, 1924 – August 5, 2019
Lela Marie Smith, age 94, of Lincoln, passed away August 5, 2019. She was born August 29, 1924 in Lincoln to Austin and Maude Forbes. She graduated from College View. She married Eli H. Smith on June 11, 1945. She enjoyed couponing and baking.
Preceded in death by her husband, Eli H. Smith. Survived by son, Harvey Smith of Des Moines, Iowa; daughter, Anita Smith of Omaha; granddaughter, Isabella Smith of Omaha; nieces and nephews; special friends, Scott and Christie Bailey.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 8, and funeral service 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 9, with all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park. Condolences: lincolnfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lela Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.