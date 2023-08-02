Lela's first 10 years were spent in Shickley, NE. Her family then moved to Carson, Iowa area with her parents Marshall and Lula Sanburg Ketchum and sister Donetta. This is where she learned the value of work, good cooking and a clean and orderly house. She also learned to play the marimba (an Iowa state champion), which she played until 2020. She moved to Omaha when she was 18 and it was there that she met the love of her life, Edward Cohn. Married on November 22, 1953, they lived their entire married life in the Omaha area. She and Eddie were blessed with three children, Marsha, Marc and Mitchell. Lela was well known for her cinnamon rolls, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, chocolate chip cookies and so much more. Lela worked for many years as a medical assistant to Dr. John Ramsell. Lela had a green thumb and found comfort in gardening the many flowers that graced her yard and house. She had an artistic flair and took delight in decorating her home for every holiday, creating a warm and inviting space. Always competitive, she always played to win whether ping pong, gin rummy or any other game where a winner could be declared. She loved to play bridge and made friends whenever she was at a bridge table. After moving to Lincoln in 2020 she discovered the shuffleboard table and attacked it with the same gusto. Lela was guided by her faith, a Methodist her entire life, she was a faithful volunteer at her church whenever and however needed. Her love, graciousness, kindness and compassion were felt by so many.