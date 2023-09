May 22, 1928—September 9, 2023

Lela Mae Brettmann passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Haven Manor, Hickman NE. She was born May 22, 1928, at Liberty Township in Republic County Kansas the daughter of Elsie (Bahe) and August Othling.

Lela Mae is survived by brother Leroy (Earlene) Othling; Children Brad (Barb) Brettmann, Brenda McGinn, and Russ (Carol) Brettmann all of Lincoln, NE. Seven grandchildren. Eleven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11:00 am, Peace Lutheran Church Deshler NE.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Kroll Funeral Home in Deshler, NE 2-6 PM. Burial at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are designated for Peace Lutheran Church.

Condolences at www.krollfh.com