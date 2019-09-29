born August 12, 1936 - September 27, 2019
Lee William Fischer, 83, of Lincoln passed away September 27, 2019. He was born August 12, 1936 on the family farm near Alvo, Nebraska to Dick and Muriel Fischer. In August 1956 Lee married his wife of 63 years Phyllis Ebeler. Together they had three children: Lee Jr., Terryl and Cindy. Lee never had the opportunity to travel far from Alvo as a kid so as a family they traveled the U.S., visiting every state but Hawaii. Lee was also involved in Boy Scouts with his sons, enjoyed fishing, genealogy, and working on his farm north of Lincoln.
At the young age of 50 Lee was able to retire from his successful career as a support specialist at IBM. He then worked independently for 12 more years maintaining computer equipment for several Lincoln and Omaha businesses. Following retirement Lee and Phyllis traveled the world, covering the entire U.S. and more than 30 countries.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis Fischer, Lincoln, sisters Muriel “Jeanette” Schierman, Greenwood, and Carol Hoffman, Elmwood, children Lee Fischer Jr, Grand Island, Terryl (Karen) Fischer, Lincoln, and Cindy (John) Agler Harrisonburg, Va. Grandchildren Robert Agler, Joe (Tiffany) Agler, Annie (Jonathan) Pike, Amy Fischer and Benjamin Fischer, and great grandchildren Ava and Andrew Agler.
Funeral Services will be Monday, September 30 at 11 am at Roper and Sons 4300 “O” Street. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service on Monday. Memorials may be directed to The Monarch, 4201 S 78th St, Lincoln. Condolences may be directed to roperandsons.com
