October 18, 1950 - January 11, 2020
Lee “Vincent” Cornell, 69, of Lincoln, died on January 11, 2020. Mr. Cornell was born October 18, 1950 in Lincoln, NE to William & Agnes (Stoehr) Cornell. Vince owned Sunset Motors and Red Star Auto Plaza.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vicki (George) Lawson. Survived by his wife, Mary Cornell; sister, Muriel (Dean) Ziebarth; sister-in-law, Laura (Lonny) Neiderhouse; brother-in-law, Mike (Kathy) Hardekopf; nieces and nephews; beloved Golden Retriever, Sugar.
A Celebration of Vince's Life will be 2:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. At the request of the Cornell family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Vince's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society or the Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510