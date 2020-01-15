Lee “Vincent” Cornell
Lee “Vincent” Cornell

Lee “Vincent” Cornell

October 18, 1950 - January 11, 2020

Lee “Vincent” Cornell, 69, of Lincoln, died on January 11, 2020. Mr. Cornell was born October 18, 1950 in Lincoln, NE to William & Agnes (Stoehr) Cornell. Vince owned Sunset Motors and Red Star Auto Plaza.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vicki (George) Lawson. Survived by his wife, Mary Cornell; sister, Muriel (Dean) Ziebarth; sister-in-law, Laura (Lonny) Neiderhouse; brother-in-law, Mike (Kathy) Hardekopf; nieces and nephews; beloved Golden Retriever, Sugar.

A Celebration of Vince's Life will be 2:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. At the request of the Cornell family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Vince's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society or the Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

Service information

Jan 17
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 17, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
