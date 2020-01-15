Lee “Vincent” Cornell

A Celebration of Vince's Life will be 2:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. At the request of the Cornell family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Vince's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society or the Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.