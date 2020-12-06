Lee Roy Pester

January 27, 1943 - November 29, 2020

Lee Roy Pester, 77, of Denton, NE, passed away on November 29, 2020. Born January 27, 1943 to Boyd and Senora (Schnirl) Pester in Lincoln, NE.

Survivors: wife Jean (Allen) Pester; sons: LeRoy Pester, Larry (Cheryl) Pester, Ron (Kari) Pester and Daniel Pester; grandchildren: Nate, Seth and Monica; siblings: Lois (Lou) VanAckern; Roy Pester (Carolyn Gassert); brother and sisters-in-law: Arthur (Carletta) Allen, Nancy (Richard) Eggerling, and Deb Allen-Griffin. Preceded in death are his parents Boyd and Nora Pester, brother Eddy Pester, nephew Lance Pester, daughter-in-law Terrie Pester, and brother-in-law Larry “Skip” Griffin.

Private family graveside burial. Celebration of Life at a future date. Memorials to the family for future designation. “Hugs from Home” and condolences online at Roperandsons.com.