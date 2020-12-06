Lee Roy Pester
January 27, 1943 - November 29, 2020
Lee Roy Pester, 77, of Denton, NE, passed away on November 29, 2020. Born January 27, 1943 to Boyd and Senora (Schnirl) Pester in Lincoln, NE.
Survivors: wife Jean (Allen) Pester; sons: LeRoy Pester, Larry (Cheryl) Pester, Ron (Kari) Pester and Daniel Pester; grandchildren: Nate, Seth and Monica; siblings: Lois (Lou) VanAckern; Roy Pester (Carolyn Gassert); brother and sisters-in-law: Arthur (Carletta) Allen, Nancy (Richard) Eggerling, and Deb Allen-Griffin. Preceded in death are his parents Boyd and Nora Pester, brother Eddy Pester, nephew Lance Pester, daughter-in-law Terrie Pester, and brother-in-law Larry “Skip” Griffin.
Private family graveside burial. Celebration of Life at a future date. Memorials to the family for future designation. “Hugs from Home” and condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.